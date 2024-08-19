 TSPSC Group I Mains Exam Schedule 2024 Out: Check Dates And Details Here!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTSPSC Group I Mains Exam Schedule 2024 Out: Check Dates And Details Here!

TSPSC Group I Mains Exam Schedule 2024 Out: Check Dates And Details Here!

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the timetable for the Group I Services Main 2024 exam at tspsc.gov.in. The main exam will be held in Hyderabad from October 21 to 27, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
TPSC |

The Group I Services Main 2024 exam timetable has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The candidates who are going to appear for the main exam can now view and download the exam timetable from tspsc.gov.in, the official website.

"It is hereby informed to the candidates, who have been provisionally admitted for written (Mains) examination for Group-I Services vide Notification No.02/2024, dt:19/02/2024, that the Mains examinations (Conventional/Descriptive type), will be held in Hyderabad (Including HMDA Jurisdiction) from 21/10/2024 to 27/10/2024 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM," the official notice read.

Exam Timetable

Exam Timetable |

The official notice further mentioned, "For candidates convenience, the Sample Answer Booklets for all Seven (7) papers would be made available from 17/08/2024 onwards in the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in, so that the candidates can read all the instructions printed on the Answer Booklets and follow them scrupulously. Candidates are advised to download the Sample Answer Booklets and practice writing."

The candidates can also access the instructions found on the hall ticket on the Commission's website. It is recommended that candidates thoroughly read the instructions and adhere to them when taking the exam.

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Urges State Govt To Release Funds For ₹881 Crore Development Of Basic Amenities Scheme Amid Cash Crunch
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Urges State Govt To Release Funds For ₹881 Crore Development Of Basic Amenities Scheme Amid Cash Crunch
Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key, Results Awaited; Here's What You Need To Know!
Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key, Results Awaited; Here's What You Need To Know!
Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Inaugurate Vadhavan Port Ground-Breaking Ceremony On August 30
Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Inaugurate Vadhavan Port Ground-Breaking Ceremony On August 30
TSPSC Group I Mains Exam Schedule 2024 Out: Check Dates And Details Here!
TSPSC Group I Mains Exam Schedule 2024 Out: Check Dates And Details Here!

Therefore, in order to prevent rejection or invalidation of their candidature, candidates are recommended to read and analyse all instructions printed on the hall ticket and answer booklets before appearing for the examination.

Read Also
IIT Roorkee Releases Information Bulletin For GATE 2025; Check Key Exam Details Inside
article-image

How To Download The Exam Timetable?

Step 1: Go to the official website, tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates should now look for the exam timetable link

Step 3: Click on that link to view the exam timetable

Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the dates and timings carefully

Step 6: Save and download for future

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key, Results Awaited; Here's What You Need To Know!

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key, Results Awaited; Here's What You Need To Know!

TSPSC Group I Mains Exam Schedule 2024 Out: Check Dates And Details Here!

TSPSC Group I Mains Exam Schedule 2024 Out: Check Dates And Details Here!

PNB Cyber Security Expert Application Window Closes Today, Apply Now!

PNB Cyber Security Expert Application Window Closes Today, Apply Now!

APPSC Opens Applications for 25 Lecturer Posts: Apply by September 4; All Important Details Inside!

APPSC Opens Applications for 25 Lecturer Posts: Apply by September 4; All Important Details Inside!

'When Will NEET PG Results Be Declared?': Aspirants Flood Social Media In Anticipation

'When Will NEET PG Results Be Declared?': Aspirants Flood Social Media In Anticipation