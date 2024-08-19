TSPSC Group I Mains Exam Schedule 2024 Out: Check Dates And Details Here!

TPSC |

The Group I Services Main 2024 exam timetable has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The candidates who are going to appear for the main exam can now view and download the exam timetable from tspsc.gov.in, the official website.



"It is hereby informed to the candidates, who have been provisionally admitted for written (Mains) examination for Group-I Services vide Notification No.02/2024, dt:19/02/2024, that the Mains examinations (Conventional/Descriptive type), will be held in Hyderabad (Including HMDA Jurisdiction) from 21/10/2024 to 27/10/2024 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM," the official notice read.

Exam Timetable |

The official notice further mentioned, "For candidates convenience, the Sample Answer Booklets for all Seven (7) papers would be made available from 17/08/2024 onwards in the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in, so that the candidates can read all the instructions printed on the Answer Booklets and follow them scrupulously. Candidates are advised to download the Sample Answer Booklets and practice writing."



The candidates can also access the instructions found on the hall ticket on the Commission's website. It is recommended that candidates thoroughly read the instructions and adhere to them when taking the exam.

Therefore, in order to prevent rejection or invalidation of their candidature, candidates are recommended to read and analyse all instructions printed on the hall ticket and answer booklets before appearing for the examination.

How To Download The Exam Timetable?



Step 1: Go to the official website, tspsc.gov.in



Step 2: Candidates should now look for the exam timetable link



Step 3: Click on that link to view the exam timetable



Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen



Step 5: Go through the dates and timings carefully



Step 6: Save and download for future

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.