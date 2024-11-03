TSPSC Group 3 Exam Schedule Declared; Check Details

Representative Picture | Representative Picture

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the exam schedule for Group-III services. According to the official notice, the examination will be held on November 17 and November 18, 2024. On November 17, the exam will take place in two sessions: from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. On November 18, the exam will be held in a single session from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

TSPSC Group 3 exam hall ticket

TSPSC will release the Group-III hall tickets on November 10, 2024. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official TSPSC website, tspsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,365 Group III vacancies through an online selection process. For the morning exam session, candidates are required to arrive at the exam center by 8:30 AM, with entry gates closing at 9:30 AM. For the afternoon session, candidates should reach by 1:30 PM, as entry will close at 2:30 PM.

Steps to download admit card

Here are the steps to download the TSPSC Group-III admit card:

1. Go to the official TSPSC website at tspsc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, look for the "Group-III Admit Card" link and click on it.

3. Enter your registration ID, date of birth, and other required credentials.

4. Click on the "Submit" button to access your admit card.

5. The admit card will appear on the screen. Review the details carefully.

6. Download and save the admit card.

7. Print a copy of the admit card for use on the exam day.