TSPSC Group 2 Written Exam Dates Announced: Check Schedule Here

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the examination schedule for the Group 2 services. The TSPSC Group 2 exam 2024 is set to take place on December 15 and 16, 2024, with the exams being carried out in two shifts each day.

Registered candidates can check the detailed exam schedule on the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

The written exams will be conducted in two sessions: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

The official notification states: "Candidates who have applied for the Group-II Services (General Recruitment) under Notification No.28/2022, dated 29/12/2022, are informed that the Commission has decided to conduct the written examinations for the Group-II Services Recruitment as per the following schedule."

The exam will consist of four papers, held over two days. On December 15, Paper-I (General Studies and General Abilities) will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, followed by Paper-II (History, Polity, and Society) from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. On December 16, Paper-III (Economy and Development) will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, and Paper-IV (Telangana Movement and State Formation) will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates are advised to make note of the schedule and plan accordingly.

Selection Process and Qualifying Marks

Candidates who perform well in the written examination will be called for certificate verification, organized by community and category, according to the available vacancies. The minimum qualifying marks for selection are 40% for candidates belonging to OC, sports, men, and EWS categories.

For BCs, the qualifying threshold is 35%, and for SCs, STs, and PH candidates, it is 30%. It is mandatory for candidates to appear in all the papers of the written examination. Absence in any paper will result in immediate disqualification according to TSPSC guidelines.