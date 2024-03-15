TSPSC Group 1 Services Exam 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till March 16

Pixabay

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced an extension for the application deadline for TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024. Candidates aspiring to join Group 1 services can now apply until March 16, 2024, with the deadline set at 5 p.m.

Important Dates:

Application Deadline: March 16, 2024 (till 5 p.m.)

Correction Window: March 23 to March 27, 2024

Examination Schedule and Vacancy:

Preliminary Test: June 9, 2024

Mains Examination: October 21, 2024 (onwards)

Main Exam Details: The main exam will consist of 7 papers.

Vacancies: This recruitment drive aims to fill 563 posts within the organisation.

Application Process:

To apply for TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024, candidates must follow these steps:

Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in.

Click on 'New Registration OTR' on the homepage to complete candidate registration.

Proceed with the application process, filling out the form and uploading all necessary documents.

Pay the application fee: Rs. 200/- for Online Application Processing Fee and ₹120/- as the examination fee. Unemployed candidates are exempt from the examination fee.

Submit the form and retain a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep track of updates and notifications on the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in.