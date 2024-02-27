TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2024 Exam Date Announced: June 9, 2024

Twitter (representational Pic)

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has officially declared the examination date for the TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2024. As per the announcement, the Group-I Services General Recruitment Preliminary Test is scheduled to take place on June 9, 2024. Candidates aspiring to be a part of this recruitment drive can access the official notice on the TSPSC website at tspsc.gov.in.

Key highlights of the announcement include:

Exam Date:

The Preliminary Test for TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2024 is set for June 9, 2024, and will be conducted across the erstwhile 10 districts.

The application process commenced on February 23 and will continue until March 14, 2024.

Applicants must choose their order of preference of District Centers from the specified erstwhile Districts for the Preliminary Test. This choice of District Centers will be final.

Test Structure:

The Preliminary Test will consist of General Studies and Mental Ability sections, designed to shortlist candidates for the subsequent Written (Main) Examination.

It will be conducted in English, Telugu, and Urdu languages.

Vacancy Details:

This recruitment drive aims to fill 563 vacancies across various departments under Group-I Services General Recruitment.

How to apply:

Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Click on ‘New Registration OTR’ on the homepage and complete candidate registration.

Proceed with the application after registration.

Fill out the application form with accurate details.

Upload all necessary documents as per the guidelines.

Pay the application fee through the specified mode.

Review the form for correctness and completeness.

Submit the application and retain a printout for future reference.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to adhere to the prescribed timelines and guidelines to ensure a smooth application process for the TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2024 examination.