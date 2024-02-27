Haryana School Education Board Commences 10th and 12th Exams with Stringent Measures in Place

FP

Haryana School Education Board (HBSE) is all set to commence the 10th and 12th examinations today, February 27, marking the beginning of a important phase for thousands of students across the state.

Dr. VP Yadav, Chairman of the Education Board, has announced stringent measures to ensure the smooth conduct of exams.In light of maintaining order and security, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been enforced around all examination centers. This measure attempts to keep things from going wrong and keep the environment favourable for the examinees.

Here are the key points:

Date and Time:

The exams are scheduled to start today, February 27, with a single session running from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

The Class 10 board examination is set to conclude on March 26, 2024, while the Class 12 board examination will end on April 2, 2024.

Exam Centers and Candidates:

A total of 1,484 centers across the state will host the examinations, with approximately 5,80,533 candidates expected to appear.

Guidelines for Candidates:

Candidates are advised to arrive at the examination centers at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time.

Strict adherence to the instructions provided on the admit card is mandatory.

Additionally, the use of electronic devices such as mobile phones and pagers is strictly prohibited within the examination premises.

Exam Pattern:

The examination will comprise 25% objective-type questions, each carrying one mark.

96% of the questions across all four codes of the question papers will be identical, with a minor variation of 4% in each code.

The order of questions will differ in each code.

To embrace modern evaluation methods, answer sheets for both Class 10th and 12th exams will undergo digital marking.

With these measures in place, the HBSE Board is committed to ensuring a fair and smooth examination process for all candidates.