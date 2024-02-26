PTI

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the postponement of the ISC Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) exam, originally scheduled for Monday, February 26, at 2 pm. The decision comes abruptly, just hours before the scheduled time, attributing the delay to "unforeseen circumstances."

Official notice released

In a notification issued by Sangeeta Bhatiam, the deputy secretary of the council, the rescheduled date for the exam has been set for Thursday, March 21, at 2 pm. However, the notice fails to provide specific details regarding the cause of the postponement.

The official notice read, “Please note, the ISC Year 2024 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination, scheduled for Monday, 26th February 2024, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The ISC Year 2024 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination has been rescheduled for Thursday, 21 March 2024, 2.00 P.M”

According to the Hindustan Times reports, the unexpected cancellation has sparked frustration and inconvenience among thousands of students and their parents. Many are urging the council to provide clarification on the reasons behind the sudden change in schedule. Concerns have also been raised about the possibility of a paper leak, although no official statements have been made regarding this speculation.

In the meantime, students of the ICSE or Class 10th are currently sitting for the ICSE History and Civics (HCG Paper 1) and History and Civics Thailand (HGT Paper 1) examinations. Each paper has a duration of two hours.