TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2024 Exam Date Announced

Representative Image

The exam date for the TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2024 has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission. The Group-I Services General Recruitment Preliminary Test is set for June 9th, according the official announcement. The previous ten districts will host the preliminary test. For the preliminary test, applicants must rank their desired district centers from the previously listed districts in order of preference. District centers are set in stone and cannot be altered. The official notification is available to applicants on the TSPSC website, tspsc.gov.in.

The period of registration opened on February 23 and ended on March 14. The goal of this recruitment effort is to fill 563 positions in Group-I Services General Recruitment across multiple departments.

The candidates chosen for TSPSC Group 1 are appointed to a variety of roles, including Assistant Treasury Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, Development Officer for Mandal Parishad, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Deputy Collector, Assistant Excise Superintendent, Municipal Commissioner Gr. II, Commercial Tax Officer, and many more.



Exam Pattern



Mental Ability and General Studies will be covered in the Objective type preliminary exam. The purpose of this test is to create a shortlist of applicants for the Written (Main) Exam. Three languages will be used for the preliminary exam: Urdu, Telugu, and English.

Read Also Haryana School Education Board Commences 10th and 12th Exams with Stringent Measures in Place

Application Fees



In addition to the Rs 120 examination cost, candidates had to pay an application processing charge of Rs 200. Candidates without a job, however, were not required to pay the fee.

Screening Process

There are two phases to the selection process: the preliminary and main exams. Candidates wishing to be considered for selection in TSPSC Group 1 must obtain a passing grade in both the preliminary and main exams.



How to apply?

Go to tspsc.gov.in, the official website.

To finish the candidate registration process, select "New Registration OTR" from the webpage.

Sign up and carry out the application procedure.

Complete the application.

Upload each and every required file.

Please remit the application fee. After that, complete the form and be sure to print a copy for your records.