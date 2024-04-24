 TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Marks Today At 11 am, Direct Link Here
TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Marks Today At 11 am, Direct Link Here

Candidates should keep their hall ticket number to check their TSBIE results 2024 online.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to announce the TS Inter results for the 1st and 2nd year examinations today at 11 am. The Intermediate results 2024 TS for the 1st and 2nd year will be available on the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Approximately 8 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exams and they should keep their hall ticket number handy to check their TSBIE results 2024 online.

To check the Telangana Inter Results 2024 TS Online, follow the steps given below:

1. Visit the official website of TS intermediate result, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. Locate and click on the link of "IPE 2024 Results TS" and a login page will appear on the screen.

3. Select the result year, category, and examination type.

4. Enter the TS hall ticket number as required.

5. Click on the 'Get Memo' button to get the Telangana Board Inter result.

6. The TS Inter 1st year result 2024 or TS Inter 2nd year result 2024 will then be presented on the screen.

7. Take a screenshot or printout.

article-image

List of websites to check:

1. tsbie.cgg.gov.in 2024 result

2. results.cgg.gov.in

The TS Inter 1st year exams commenced on February 28 and concluded on March 18, while the TS Inter 2nd year examinations started on February 29 and ended on March 19. Approximately 10 lakh students participated in the Telangana Class 11 and 12 exams. The assessment of answer sheets commenced on March 10, 2024, and concluded on April 10, 2024. The evaluation was carried out in four different phases.

