JEE Mains 2024: Session 2 Results Likely Today, See Marking Scheme

JEE Mains 2024: Session 2 Results Likely Today | Representative Image

The JEE Main Session 2 results are anticipated to be made available at jeemain.nta.ac by the National Testing Agency (NTA) shortly. Around 12.57 lakh candidates took part in the JEE Main 2024 Session 2, which was held in 319 places across the nation on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 12—22 of which were outside of India.

"A copy of the Final Scorecard of JEE (Main) 2024 will be sent to the registered e-mail address of the candidates," according to the JEE Main 2024 information bulletin from NTA. Following the exam in session 2, the final results will be released.

jeemain.nta.ac, currently has the final answer key available. Candidates can use the JEE Main final answer key 2024 to determine their likely results.

In January and April of 2024, the NTA conducted the test, and over 24 lakh registrations were received for each session.

Marking scheme

The marking method states that a correct answer is worth four marks, while an incorrect answer is deducted from the score. A question receives no credit if it is marked for review or is not answered. Students will receive four marks if a question is determined to be erroneous or omitted.



The JEE Advanced Exam is open to the top 2.5 lakh eligible candidates from JEE Main 2024. Passing the Advanced exam will make applicants eligible to apply for courses at the nation's Indian Institutes of Technology as well as other centrally supported universities.

JEE Main 2024 results: How to check?



-Check out the official jeemain.nta.nic.in website.

-To download the JEE (Main) Session 2 Scorecard, click the provided link.

-Enter your login information.

-The scorecard will appear on the screen.

-Get the scorecard here.

-Print this page off for your records.



