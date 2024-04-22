JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Final Answer Key OUT, Know How To Calculate Probable Scores, Direct Link Here

Answer key now available at jeemain.nta.ac.in |

The final answer key of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 2 has been declared. Applicants who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in. According to the official information brochure, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of the second session on April 25.

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link on the homepage that reads the "JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Final Answer Key."

Download the PDF file that will appear on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

The final answer key is used by candidates to calculate their probable scores. The marking scheme awards four marks for a correct answer, and deducts one mark for a wrong answer. No marks are awarded for unanswered or marked-for-review questions. If a question is deemed incorrect or excluded, all candidates who attempted it will be granted four marks. This may happen due to human error or technical issues during the assessment process.

The JEE Main 2024 exam was conducted in two sessions - January and April. The registration process received over 24 lakh applications for both sessions. Session 2 of the exam was conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 12, across 319 cities in India and 22 cities outside India. In case a candidate has appeared in both sessions, the highest score from the two sessions will be considered for ranking.

The provisional answer key was released on April 12, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until April 14.