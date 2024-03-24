Delhi University Offers B.Tech Programs Without JEE Mains Requirement

Delhi University | File Photo

As per reports, it is possible to pursue a B.Tech in Mathematical Innovation and Information Technology at DU without appearing for the JEE exam. Alternatively, candidates can gain admission to these courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) administered by the university. Delhi University's Cluster Innovation Center offers the B.Tech in Information Technology and Mathematical Innovation branch.

Eligibility Criteria and fees



Candidates must have passed Class 12 with a Science stream (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) in order to be eligible for admission to these courses. Every year, both central and private universities administer the Common Entrance University Test (CUET) to students enrolled in undergraduate programs. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in charge of this computer-based nationwide test, which started on March 11 and will end on March 28.

There are 50 spots available for B.Tech information technology and mathematical innovation courses within the DU Cluster Innovation Center. Twenty of these are set aside for the unreserved category, seven for the SC, four for the ST, fourteen for the OBC, and five for the economically disadvantaged (EWS) minority group.

At DU's Cluster Innovation Center, the tuition fee for a B.Tech in Information Technology (IT) and Mathematical Innovation (MI) is Rs 5000 per semester, which is less than most engineering colleges charge. In addition, admission is subject to a 1000 rupee refundable security fee.