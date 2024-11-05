TS TET 2025 Registration Window To Open Today: Apply For Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test

Telangana's Department of School Education has released the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) notification. When the link is activated, interested and qualified candidates can verify the announcement and go to the official website to submit their applications.

According to the official notification, “Online applications are invited from cadndiates to appear for Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test 2024-II (TG-TET-2024-II) to be conducted in the state in online mode as Computer Based Test between 01.01.2025 to 20.01.2025. Interested candidates can download the Information Bulletin and detailed Notification from the web-site http://schooledu.telangana.gov.in from 05.11.2024 onwards. Candidates can submit their application Online from 05.11.2024 to 20.11.2024.”

Important Date:

TS TET application started from: November 5, 2024

Last date to apply: November 20, 2024

Telangana TET exam date: January 1, to January 20, 2025

Application fees:

Single paper: 1000

Both papers: 2000

How to fill TS TET 2024 application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website,

Step 2: Click the link on the homepage. Apply online.

Step 3: Pay the registration fees for TSTET

Step 4: Enter all the necessary information including personal details and fill all the required fields.

Step 5: The registered email address will receive a registration number and password.

Step 6: Enter your password and registration number to log in.

Step 7: Complete the application form and choose either Paper I, Paper II, or both.

Step 8: Upload the scanned documents and submit the TS TET application form.

Step 9: Download and save the application for future reference.

Telangana State's Department of School Education conducts the TS TET to assess applicants' eligibility for teaching positions in Classes 1 through 8. Primary teachers (classes 1 through 5) take the TS TET Paper 1, and secondary teachers (classes 6 through 8) take the TS TET Paper 2. Candidates must take both exams if they wish to teach Classes 1 through 8.

Candidates should stay updated on the official website to receive the most recent information and not miss any important aspects.