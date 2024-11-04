 AP TET Results 2024 Declared At aptet.apcfss.in; Step-By-Step Guide To Access
The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 results were released by the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education on Monday, November 4.

Monday, November 04, 2024
The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 results were released by the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education on Monday, November 4. Candidates who took the exam can view their results at aptet.apcfss.in, the official website. Throughout the state, According to data released by the govt of Andhra Pradesh, throughout the state 4,27,300 candidates registered for the exam, while 3,68,661 appeared for the exam. 1,87,256 candidates have successfully passed the exam.

Exam date and time:

Exam Dates: October 3 to October 21  

Shift 1: 9:30 AM to 12 PM  

Shift 2: 2:30 PM to 5 PM

How to check the AP TET result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, choose the link for the AP TET Result 2024.

Step 3: On a new page that displays on the screen, candidates must enter the required details.

Step 4: The AP TET Result 2024 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the AP TET Result 2024 for future reference.

AP TET Result 2024 Postponed To November 4
Exam format:

Paper 1A was for students in grades 1 through 5, Paper 1B was for special education teachers in grades 1 through 5, Paper 2A was for students in grades 6 through 8, and Paper 2B was for special education teachers in grades 6 through 8. These were the four papers that made up the Andhra Pradesh APTET test. Each paper consists of 150 potential points and 150 questions.

