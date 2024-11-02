AP TET Result 2024 Postponed To November 4

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) results have been delayed, according to sources in the local media. The results will reportedly be revealed on November 4 rather than November 2.

Earlier, it was announced that the results would be available on November 2. The postponement has not yet been confirmed by an official notification. Once the results are released, candidates can view them on the official School Education Department website at aptet.apcfss.in.

Exam date and time:

Exam dates: October 3 to October 21

Shift 1: 9:30 AM to 12 PM

Shift 2: 2:30 PM to 5 PM

Exam format:

Andhra Pradesh's APTET exam consisted of four papers: Paper 1A for first-grade students, Paper 1B for first-grade special education teachers, Paper 2A for sixth-grade students, and Paper 2B for sixth-grade special education teachers. Each paper consists of 150 potential points and 150 questions.

How to download AP TET 2024 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, choose the link for the AP TET Result 2024.

Step 3: On a new page that displays on the screen, candidates must input the required data.

Step 4: The AP TET Result 2024 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the AP TET Result 2024 for future reference.

APTET is held for candidates who want to serve as teachers in any of the educational institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh, such as the State Government, rural and urban local governments, AP model schools, welfare and social schools, private aided and private unaided schools, etc.