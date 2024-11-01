 AP TET 2024 Results To Be Out Tomorrow At aptet.apcfss.in; Know How To Check
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAP TET 2024 Results To Be Out Tomorrow At aptet.apcfss.in; Know How To Check

AP TET 2024 Results To Be Out Tomorrow At aptet.apcfss.in; Know How To Check

The AP Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) results will be released by the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education tomorrow, November 2.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 09:16 AM IST
article-image

The AP Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) results will be released by the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education tomorrow, November 2. The AP TET Marks Memo is available for download and review at aptet.apcfss.in for candidates who took the eligibility exam.

Recently, the official website posted the final answer key that was used to compile the APTET 2024 results. Additionally, the AP TET certificate will be accessible on DigiLocker. 

Exam date and time:

Exam Dates: October 3 to October 21  

FPJ Shorts
IBPS SO 2024 Prelims Admit Card OUT Now, Exam Scheduled For November 9
IBPS SO 2024 Prelims Admit Card OUT Now, Exam Scheduled For November 9
LPG Cylinder Price Rises On Diwali; Oil Companies Increase Rate By ₹62
LPG Cylinder Price Rises On Diwali; Oil Companies Increase Rate By ₹62
'Perfect Spot For Me': Rohit Sharma On Being The Fourth Highest Earner For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2025 Retention List
'Perfect Spot For Me': Rohit Sharma On Being The Fourth Highest Earner For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2025 Retention List
BJP MLA & Union Minister Jitendra Singh's Brother Devender Singh Rana Dies At NCR Hospital In Haryana
BJP MLA & Union Minister Jitendra Singh's Brother Devender Singh Rana Dies At NCR Hospital In Haryana

Shift 1: 9:30 AM to 12 PM  

Shift 2: 2:30 PM to 5 PM

Examination format:

There were four papers in the Andhra Pradesh APTET exam: Paper 1A for students in grades 1 through 5, Paper 1B for special education teachers in grades 1 through 5, Paper 2A for students in grades 6 through 8, and Paper 2B for special education teachers in grades 6 through 8. There are 150 questions on each paper, and there are 150 possible points.

Read Also
AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 Set For Release Today: Check Exact Time & How To Access It
article-image

How to obtain the 2024 Marks Memo AP TET Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in

Step 2: Select the AP TET Result 2024 link from the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must enter the necessary information on a new page that appears on the screen.

Step 4: The screen will display the AP TET Result 2024.

Step 5: Download and print the AP TET Result 2024 for future reference.

Passing marks:

Candidates from the open category must receive 60 percent of the possible points in order to be eligible to take the test. For candidates in the BC category, the passing score is 50%; for candidates in the SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and differently-abled (PH) categories, the passing score is 40%.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IBPS SO 2024 Prelims Admit Card OUT Now, Exam Scheduled For November 9

IBPS SO 2024 Prelims Admit Card OUT Now, Exam Scheduled For November 9

AP TET 2024 Results To Be Out Tomorrow At aptet.apcfss.in; Know How To Check

AP TET 2024 Results To Be Out Tomorrow At aptet.apcfss.in; Know How To Check

Diwali 2024 Celebrations: Mumbai University Hosts Diplomats From Over 26 Countries To Promote...

Diwali 2024 Celebrations: Mumbai University Hosts Diplomats From Over 26 Countries To Promote...

Delhi Directorate of Education Directs Schools To Carry Out Safety, Security Guidelines For Students

Delhi Directorate of Education Directs Schools To Carry Out Safety, Security Guidelines For Students

UCEED 2025 Registration Process To End Today; Check Steps To Register

UCEED 2025 Registration Process To End Today; Check Steps To Register