AP TET 2024 Results To Be Out Tomorrow At aptet.apcfss.in; Know How To Check

The AP Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) results will be released by the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education tomorrow, November 2. The AP TET Marks Memo is available for download and review at aptet.apcfss.in for candidates who took the eligibility exam.

Recently, the official website posted the final answer key that was used to compile the APTET 2024 results. Additionally, the AP TET certificate will be accessible on DigiLocker.

Exam date and time:

Exam Dates: October 3 to October 21

Shift 1: 9:30 AM to 12 PM

Shift 2: 2:30 PM to 5 PM

Examination format:

There were four papers in the Andhra Pradesh APTET exam: Paper 1A for students in grades 1 through 5, Paper 1B for special education teachers in grades 1 through 5, Paper 2A for students in grades 6 through 8, and Paper 2B for special education teachers in grades 6 through 8. There are 150 questions on each paper, and there are 150 possible points.

How to obtain the 2024 Marks Memo AP TET Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Select the AP TET Result 2024 link from the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must enter the necessary information on a new page that appears on the screen.

Step 4: The screen will display the AP TET Result 2024.

Step 5: Download and print the AP TET Result 2024 for future reference.

Passing marks:

Candidates from the open category must receive 60 percent of the possible points in order to be eligible to take the test. For candidates in the BC category, the passing score is 50%; for candidates in the SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and differently-abled (PH) categories, the passing score is 40%.