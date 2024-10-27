 AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 Set For Release Today: Check Exact Time & How To Access It
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAP TET Final Answer Key 2024 Set For Release Today: Check Exact Time & How To Access It

AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 Set For Release Today: Check Exact Time & How To Access It

Final results will be announced on November 2, with passing marks set at 60% for open-category candidates and lower for others.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 09:01 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 on October 27, 2024. Candidates who took the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can download the final key from the official APTET website at aptet.apcfss.in.

Release Details & Download Instructions

The APTET examination was conducted from October 3 to October 21, 2024, in two sessions: the first from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and the second from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The provisional answer key was made available starting October 4, with an objection window opening on October 5.

Steps to Download:

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Protests Erupt In Sangamner As BJP Leader Vasantrao Deshmukh Faces Backlash For Crass Remarks On Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat's Daughter Jayashree
Maharashtra: Protests Erupt In Sangamner As BJP Leader Vasantrao Deshmukh Faces Backlash For Crass Remarks On Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat's Daughter Jayashree
DRDO Seeks Applications For Multiple Positions, Offering Salaries Up To ₹1.25 Lakh Monthly
DRDO Seeks Applications For Multiple Positions, Offering Salaries Up To ₹1.25 Lakh Monthly
SHOCKING! Khamzat Chimaev Leaves Robert Whittaker With Cracked Jaw And Broken Teeth After UFC 308 Fight; Pic
SHOCKING! Khamzat Chimaev Leaves Robert Whittaker With Cracked Jaw And Broken Teeth After UFC 308 Fight; Pic
'This Is Disrespectful': Diljit Dosanjh's Bangla Sahib Visit In Delhi Sparks Massive Outrage, Netizens Upset With Singer Shooting Video Inside Gurudwara
'This Is Disrespectful': Diljit Dosanjh's Bangla Sahib Visit In Delhi Sparks Massive Outrage, Netizens Upset With Singer Shooting Video Inside Gurudwara

Visit the official APTET website at aptet.apcfss.in.

Click on the link for the AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 on the homepage.

A PDF file will open; review the answers provided.

Download the file and keep a hard copy for your records.

The final results for the AP TET will be announced on November 2, 2024. The passing marks for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test are as follows:

Open-category candidates: 60%

BC category candidates: 50%

SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and differently-abled (PH) candidates: 40% Candidates with a disability of at least 40% (including visually impaired, orthopedically impaired, hearing impaired, and those with autism) are also eligible for these passing criteria.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DRDO Seeks Applications For Multiple Positions, Offering Salaries Up To ₹1.25 Lakh Monthly

DRDO Seeks Applications For Multiple Positions, Offering Salaries Up To ₹1.25 Lakh Monthly

AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 Set For Release Today: Check Exact Time & How To Access It

AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 Set For Release Today: Check Exact Time & How To Access It

Rajasthan: IIT Jodhpur Launches 'Shrijan' Center For Generative AI In Partnership With Meta

Rajasthan: IIT Jodhpur Launches 'Shrijan' Center For Generative AI In Partnership With Meta

CBSE CTET 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Soon: Exam Scheduled For December 14

CBSE CTET 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Soon: Exam Scheduled For December 14

Mumbai: Mahmood Farooqui’s Dastangoi Performance In IIT Bombay Cancelled After Massive Controversy...

Mumbai: Mahmood Farooqui’s Dastangoi Performance In IIT Bombay Cancelled After Massive Controversy...