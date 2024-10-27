AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 Set For Release Today: Check Exact Time & How To Access It

Representative Image

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 on October 27, 2024. Candidates who took the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can download the final key from the official APTET website at aptet.apcfss.in.

Release Details & Download Instructions

The APTET examination was conducted from October 3 to October 21, 2024, in two sessions: the first from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and the second from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The provisional answer key was made available starting October 4, with an objection window opening on October 5.

Steps to Download:

Visit the official APTET website at aptet.apcfss.in.

Click on the link for the AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 on the homepage.

A PDF file will open; review the answers provided.

Download the file and keep a hard copy for your records.

The final results for the AP TET will be announced on November 2, 2024. The passing marks for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test are as follows:

Open-category candidates: 60%

BC category candidates: 50%

SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and differently-abled (PH) candidates: 40% Candidates with a disability of at least 40% (including visually impaired, orthopedically impaired, hearing impaired, and those with autism) are also eligible for these passing criteria.