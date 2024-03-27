TS TET 2024 Registration Now Open: Apply For Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test | Representational Image

On March 27, 2024, the Department of School Education, Hyderabad, began accepting registrations for the TS TET 2024. The link to apply for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, or TSTET 2024, can be found at tstet2024.aptonline.in, the test's official website.

Important Dates

The official website states that applications must be submitted by April 10, 2024. TSTET 2024 is a computer-based exam that will take place from May 20 to June 3, 2024. There will be two papers for TS-TET-2024: Paper I and Paper II. Candidates who want to teach in grades I through V must appear in Paper I, and candidates who want to teach in grades VI through VIII must appear in Paper II. Candidates may appear for both Paper-I and Paper-II if they plan to teach all classes from I through VIII. Session 1 will take place from 9 am to 11.30 am, and Session 2 will take place from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. There will be two sessions for the exam.

Application fees

The exam fee that is required to appear for just one paper, either Paper I or Paper II, is Rs. 1000. Those who plan to take both Paper I and II must pay a fee of Rs. 2000. Online payment processing is the preferred method. Interested candidates can visit the TSTET official website for additional information.

How to apply?

Visit tstet2024.aptonline.in, the official TSTET website.

On the main page, click the registration link for TS TET 2024.

The candidates will need to register themselves on a new page that opens.

Once you have registered, sign in to the account.

Complete the application and send in the application fee.