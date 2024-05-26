TS POLYCET Answer Key OUT, Check How To Calculate Probable Marks

JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key Released; How To Check? | Representative Image

The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2024 answer key has been released by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Hyderabad. Candidates had till today, May 26, at 1 pm, to file their complaints to the TS POLYCET 2024 answer key. The TS POLYCET 2024 answer key may be downloaded by exam takers by going to the official website, polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

How to calculate probable marks?

-Give each correct response one mark.

-No points are deducted for wrong responses.

-No points will be lost for questions that are not answered.

-To find the likely score, add up all of the marks.

Steps to download the answer key for TS POLYCET 2024



-Check out polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in, the official website.

-Click the link for the TS POLYCET 2024 answer key on the webpage.

-Enter your credentials to log in.

-The answer key for the TS POLYCET 2024 will be visible on the screen.

-To determine likely scores, download.



TS POLYCET 2024

On May 24, the TS POLYCET 2024 exam was administered. There was an offline exam format for the TS POLYCET 2024 exam. The TS POLYCET 2024 exam lasted for two hours and thirty minutes. There were one hundred and twenty-one multiple-choice questions. Four components made up the paper: chemistry, physics, and other sections. There were 120 total marks for the paper.