TS POLYCET 2024 Registration Now Open for Diploma Admissions in Telangana

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has officially opened the registration process for TS POLYCET 2024, it is the start of admissions to diploma-level programs in government engineering colleges in Telangana. TS POLYCET 2024 registration is now live on the official website, polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. Here's a comprehensive guide to the application procedure, eligibility criteria, fees, and important dates for aspiring candidates:

Deadline:

Candidates have until April 24 to submit their applications without incurring a late fee.

The grace period until April 26 is available with a late fee of Rs 300.

Examination Date:

TS POLYCET 2024 is scheduled to be held on May 17, with results expected around May 29.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have passed the SSC or its equivalent examination recognised by the Board of Secondary Education, TS, Hyderabad.

Those who have compartmentally passed or are appearing for the SSC2024 examination are also eligible but must have passed all subjects before seeking admission.

Application Fees:

The application fee is Rs 500 for all categories, except SC and ST candidates who are required to pay Rs 250 for registration.

How to Apply for TS POLYCET 2024:

Visit the official website at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Locate and click on the TS POLYCET Exam 2024 link on the homepage.

Complete the registration process by providing necessary details.

Log in again to access the application form.

Fill in personal, professional, and educational details.

Upload required documents as per specified formats.

Make online payment for application fees.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for record-keeping.

Read Also UP Police Recruitment Exam Cancelled, CM Yogi Adityanath Orders New Exam In 6 Months

Candidates successfully clearing the exam will proceed to the counselling process based on merit list rankings. General category candidates securing a minimum of 30% (36 marks out of 120) will be eligible for counseling, while SC and ST candidates have no minimum percentage requirement.