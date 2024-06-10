TS PGECET 2024 Starts Today: Schedule, Guidelines, And Exam Details

Representational Pic

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), on behalf of the Telangana Council for Higher Education (TGCHE), commences the Telangana Post-graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2024) today, June 10. The examination will conclude on June 13.

Exam Schedule:

Dates: June 10 to June 13, 2024

Morning Shift: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Shift: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme:

Mode: Online, computer-based test

Medium: English

Structure: 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Sections:

- Mathematics

- Subject chosen by the candidate

Marking: 1 mark per correct answer; no negative marking for incorrect answers

Guidelines for Candidates:

Ensure your latest passport-sized, colored photograph is attached to the admit card.

Carry the TS PGECET 2024 admit card and a valid original photo identity proof (passport, driving license, Voter ID Card, PAN card, Aadhaar Card, or college ID card) to the test center.

Electronic devices such as cell phones, calculators, watch calculators, alarm clocks, digital watches with built-in calculators, memory, or any smart devices are not allowed in the test hall.

Candidates are not permitted to leave the test hall until the test is completed. Re-entry into the test hall after submission is prohibited.

Any attempt at impersonation or malpractice will lead to disqualification and possible legal action.

Late arrivals will not be permitted entry once the test centre gates are closed, regardless of the reason.

Read Also CBSE CTET Exam On July 7: How To Download Admit Cards

Candidates are advised to adhere strictly to these guidelines to ensure a smooth examination process.