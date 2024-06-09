CBSE CTET Exam On July 7: How To Download Admit Cards

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the CTET Admit Card 2024 imminently. This year's Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on July 7, 2024.

Important Dates and times

Exam Date: July 7, 2024

Paper-II Reporting Time: 7:30 AM

Paper-I Reporting Time: 12:00 PM

Paper-II Start Time: 9:30 AM

Paper-I Start Time: 2:00 PM

How to download CBSE CTET admit card 2024:

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Open the link for CTET admit card download.

Enter your login details and submit.

Check and download your CTET admit card.

Exam Day Guidelines

Do not bring any stationery items (e.g., printed/written material, geometry box, plastic pouch, calculator, etc.), communication devices (e.g., mobile phones, Bluetooth, earphones), watches, wallets, or any other items that could facilitate unfair practices.

Smoking, chewing gutka, and spitting are strictly prohibited in the examination hall.

Tea, coffee, cold drinks, and snacks are not allowed inside the examination rooms during the exam hours.

Read Also JEE Advanced 2024: AIR 9 Dhruvin Doshi Credits Success To 100 Rigorous Mock Tests

Ensure to adhere strictly to these guidelines to avoid any inconvenience on the examination day.