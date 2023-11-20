TS LAWCET 2023 Phase 1 Counseling Registration Ends Tomorrow

TS LAWCET 2023 Phase 1 Counseling Registration | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) is currently in its crucial counselling phase, with the registration window for phase 1 closing tomorrow. Candidates are advised to complete their registrations promptly on the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Key Dates:

Counselling Phase 1 Registration Deadline: Tomorrow

Online Verification Process Deadline: Tomorrow

Physical Verification of Special Category Certificates (NCC, CAP, PH, and Sports): Today

Display of Eligible Candidates List: November 22

Provisionally Selected Candidates List Release: November 28

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates aspiring to participate in TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 must meet the following criteria:

Minimum 35% (42 marks out of 120) in the entrance test.

No minimum qualifying mark for SC and ST candidates.

Three-year LLB course candidates require a graduate degree with 45% aggregate marks (general category), 42% (OBC), and 40% (SC/ST).

In case of tie in rankings, the following procedure will be followed:

- Marks secured in part C of TS LAWCET

- Marks obtained in part B in TS LAWCET

- If the tie persists, candidates may be bracketed together, and seniority in age may be considered for ranking during admission.

The counselling process is a critical step for admission, and candidates are urged to adhere to the specified deadlines and eligibility criteria. The list of eligible candidates will be displayed on November 22, paving the way for the subsequent release of the provisionally selected candidates list on November 28.

Read Also TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Registration Schedule Out, Check Last Date To Apply Here

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)