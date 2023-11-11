 TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Registration Schedule Out, Check Last Date To Apply Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Registration Schedule Out, Check Last Date To Apply Here

TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Registration Schedule Out, Check Last Date To Apply Here

On the official website, candidates will find the comprehensive counselling registration timetable for TS LAWET/TSPGLCET 2023

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
The edit option for the web for phase one will start on November 25 | Representative Image

On November 14, the registration process for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2023 counselling will open. The last date to register for TS LAWCET / TS PGLCET-2023 is November 21. On the official website, candidates will find the comprehensive counselling registration timetable for TS LAWET/TSPGLCET 2023.

There will also be a physical verification of special category certificates, which includes NCC, CAP, PH and Sports through slot booking which will commence from November 16 to 21. 

Other Important Dates

The edit option for the web for phase one will start on November 25. 

The list of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed on the website (Phase I) on November 28. 

While, the verification process of original documents at the concerned college is scheduled at November 29 to December 2. The classes will commence on December 4.

Read Also
Bihar NEET UG 2023: Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TN TRB BEO Exam 2023 Results Declared; Here's How To Check

TN TRB BEO Exam 2023 Results Declared; Here's How To Check

Gujarat: Anganwadi Department Opens 10,400 Vacancies For Workers And Helpers

Gujarat: Anganwadi Department Opens 10,400 Vacancies For Workers And Helpers

TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Registration Schedule Out, Check Last Date To Apply Here

TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Registration Schedule Out, Check Last Date To Apply Here

Western Sydney University Expands To Bengaluru, India, By 2025

Western Sydney University Expands To Bengaluru, India, By 2025

Marathi Language University Set To Commence Classes In 2024-25 Academic Year

Marathi Language University Set To Commence Classes In 2024-25 Academic Year