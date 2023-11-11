TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Registration Schedule Out, Check Last Date To Apply Here

The edit option for the web for phase one will start on November 25 | Representative Image

On November 14, the registration process for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2023 counselling will open. The last date to register for TS LAWCET / TS PGLCET-2023 is November 21. On the official website, candidates will find the comprehensive counselling registration timetable for TS LAWET/TSPGLCET 2023.

There will also be a physical verification of special category certificates, which includes NCC, CAP, PH and Sports through slot booking which will commence from November 16 to 21.

Other Important Dates

The edit option for the web for phase one will start on November 25.

The list of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed on the website (Phase I) on November 28.

While, the verification process of original documents at the concerned college is scheduled at November 29 to December 2. The classes will commence on December 4.

