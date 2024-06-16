TS Inter Supply Result 2024 Announced: Check Telangana IPASE 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Results

Direct link below | FPJ

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the results for the 2024 Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE). Students who appeared for the first and second year supplementary exams can now check their results on the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Earlier, the TSBIE announced the results of the re-verification and recounting of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Dates:

IPASE Supplementary exams: May 24 to June 1, 2024

How to download the TS Inter Supply Result 2024:

Visit the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in](http://tgbie.cgg.gov.in).

On the homepage, look for the result section and click on it.

Choose the exam name, class, and stream from the drop-down menus.

Enter your hall ticket number in the provided field.

Click the submit button to view your result.

Download and save the result for future reference.

For any discrepancies or issues accessing the results, they can contact the TSBIE through the helpline numbers provided on the website. For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.