MHT CET Results 2024 To Be Announced Today At 6 PM

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will be announcing the MHT CET Results 2024 today, June 16, for both PCM and PCB groups. As per the official notification, the scorecards will be available at 6 PM. Candidates can check their results on the official websites: cetcell.mahacet.org and portal.maharashtracet.org.

Key Dates and Events:

MHT CET Results Announcement Date: June 16, 2024,

MHT CET Results Announcement Time: 6 PM

PCB Group Exam Dates: April 22 to April 30, 2024

PCM Group Exam Dates: May 2 to May 16, 2024

Exam Shifts: First shift from 9 AM to 12 noon and second shift from 2 PM to 5 PM

Answer Key Release Date: May 21, 2024

Objection Window Closure: May 24, 2024, for PCB and May 26, 2024, for PCM

To access their scorecards, candidates will need to log in using their MHT CET application number and password. The results for both PCB and PCM streams will be released simultaneously.

How to check MHT CET Results 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the MHT CET Result 2024 link for PCM and PCB groups.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates must enter their login details.

Step 4: Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

The scorecard will provide detailed information, including the candidate's overall score, subject-wise marks, and percentile. Additionally, the board is expected to publish a list of top performers along with the results.

Post the result declaration, qualified candidates must participate in the MHT CET counselling 2024 for admission consideration. For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.