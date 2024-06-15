MHT CET Result 2024: Maharashtra CET Result For PCM, PCB To Be Out Tomorrow

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test will release the MHT CET Result 2024 tomorrow. As per the notification, the result for PCM and PCB group will be released on June 16, 2024 at 6 pm. Once the result is released, candidates can download the scorecard from the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

The exam for PCB group was conducted from April 22 to 30 and for PCM group was held from May 2 to 16, 2024.To download the result, candidates need to enter application number and date of birth. Along with the scorecard, the cut off for PCM and PCM will be released too. The scorecard will include the name of the candidate, Candidate’s photograph and signature, name of candidate’s parentsMHT CET roll number/ application numberMHT CET Subject group, Subject wise percentile score and total MHT CET 2024 percentile scoreIn 2023, a score between 165 and 149 was equivalent to the 100 - 99.99 percentile.

This year, a score above 161 is expected to equivalent to 99.50 based on past trends.For latest updates on MHT CET Result date 2024 PCB, PCM, cut off, percentile and more, check the official website.

MHT CET Result 2024: How to Check?

Go to the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, select the MHT CET result link

Enter the registration number and date of birth

The scorecard will be displayed on the page

Download and take a printout of the same