TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results Out By THIS Date, How To Check Via SMS

The results of the TS Inter first and second year board examinations are anticipated to be released shortly by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). The TS Inter results 2024 will be announced by April 25th, according to media reports. Nevertheless, the board officials have not made any formal announcement on the matter.

Eligibility Criteria

Students need to receive at least 35% of the possible percentage in each subject in order to pass the TS Intermediate exams. This year, about 9,22,520 people registered to take the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams. Of them, 4,43,993 candidates registered for the TS inter-second-year exams, and 4,78,527 students took the Inter first-year exams.



After they are released, candidates can go to results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in, or tsbie.cgg.gov.in to view and download their results. Once they have their password and roll number entered, students can view their results.

TS INTER RESULT 2024: How to Check Via SMS

Shortly after the results are announced, there is a huge traffic on the website, resulting to page not loading. In this case, it is recommended that students check their results via SMS.



Step 1: Turn on your phone and open the SMS app.

Step 2: Enter your registration number after typing TSGEN1 or TSGEN2.

Step 3: 56263. Send the message.

Step 4: The Telangana Inter result 2022 will be mailed to that same number shortly.