TS EDCET 2024 Results Declared, Check Here |

The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) results were made public today, June 11, by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). On the official website, edcet.tsche.ac.in, candidates who sat the entrance exam can view and obtain their TS EdCET 2024 results.

How to download?

Candidates must provide their login details, which include their date of birth and hall ticket number, in order to view their TS EdCET 2024 result. The results and the TS EdCET 2024 rank card will be distributed by the institute.



-Go to edcet.tsche.ac.in, the official website.

-Click the "Download Rank Card" option on the homepage.

-Enter your birthdate and hall ticket number now, then log in.

-The results of the TS EdCET 2024 will show on the screen.

-Take a hardcopy of the rank card after downloading it for your records.

Applicants will take part in the counselling procedure if they pass the TS EDCET 2024 exam. Colleges will be assigned to them during counselling according to their merit ranking and the preferences they have stated.



TS EdCET 2024



On May 23, 2024, there were two shifts for the TS EdCET 2024 exam: an early shift from 10 am to 12 noon and an afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm.