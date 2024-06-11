AP EAMCET Results Scorecard To Be Out Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Here's How To Download

The results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2024 are expected to be released today. The examination was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada, the results will be accessible on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Other website:

cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

manabadi.com

apsche.ap.gov.in

How to download the Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2024:

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the EAPCET result link.

Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

The AP EAPCET 2024 rank card will appear on the screen.

Review your qualifying status and marks obtained.

Download the Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2024 and print a copy for future reference.

Applicants who participated in the AP EAMCET for engineering or agriculture courses will need to input their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to retrieve their scorecard. The EAMCET scorecard will display crucial details such as the candidate's name, date of birth, marks obtained, results status, and rank.

Qualified candidates will be eligible for admission into various programs, including engineering, biotechnology, BTech Dairy Technology, BTech Agricultural Engineering, and BTech Food Science and Technology.

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.