AP EAMCET 2024: Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2024 Results Expected To Be Out Soon!

AP EAMCET 2024 | Representative Image

AP EAMCET Results 2024: The Medical, Agricultural, and Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) results will be released shortly by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE. Candidates who took the test will be able to download their AP EAMCET scorecards from the website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in as soon as the results are announced. The official date is not confirmed yet.

On May 16 and 17, 2024, the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream of the AP EAMCET exam was conducted by the AP EAMCET. The dates of the 2024 AP EAMCET Engineering exam were May 18 to May 23, 2024. On May 24, 2024, APSCHE published the AP EAMCET Answer Key 2024. The commission released the question papers and answers for the entrance exam in 2024, along with the answer key. On May 23, the preliminary exam answer key for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP EAPCET-2024) streams was released.

Where Can I Find the Results?

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for the results.

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step 4: Your result will now open.

Step 5: Check the details.

Step 6: Save and download for later use.

The candidates will be able to view their AP EAMCET 2024 results; the candidate's roll number and registration number must be entered. Candidates must receive a minimum qualifying score of 25% in order to be considered for the AP EAMCET 2024. The rank cards for the AP EAMCET 2024 will also be released shortly.