TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Schedule OUT, Check Here

The TS EAMCET 2024 counselling schedule is available on the Telangana State Council of Higher Education's (TSCHE) official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Important Dates

Candidates who took the test are eligible to take part in the first round of counselling for the TS EAMCET 2024, which starts on June 27. According to the schedule, candidates can get their certificates certified by the Higher Education from June 29 to July 6 and the deadline to apply for TS EAMCET round 1 counselling is July 5. On July 30, the last stage of engineering counselling will begin. On August 17, guidelines for spot admissions during counselling will be made accessible. On August 5, seats for the last engineering batch will be assigned.

Check the full schedule here:

First phase registration - June 27

First phase web options - June 30

First phase seat allotment - July 12

Second phase of counseling - July 19

Second phase seat allotment - July 24

Final phase of engineering counseling - July 30

Final batch seat allotment - August 5

Release of spot admission guidelines - August 17

TS EAMCET 2024



3,55,182 candidates took the computer-based (CBT) TS EAMCET 2024, which was conducted in two shifts for engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy between May 7 and May 11. The test lasted three hours total. 21 test zones and 165 test centres in Telangana (134 centres) and Andhra Pradesh (31 centres) hosted the tests. This year's total attendance was reported to be 93.54%.