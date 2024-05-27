GUJCET Counselling 2024 Registration Window To Close Tomorrow, APPLY NOW! | Photo credit: Pixabay

Tomorrow, May 28, is when the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will close engineering counselling for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2024). The GUJCET counselling registration form 2024 must be submitted by applicants seeking admission to engineering programmes via the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

50% of seats in unaided colleges and 95% of seats in government and grant-in-aid institutions will be awarded based on Gujarat HSC and GUJCET results through the GUJCET counselling in 2024. JEE Main 2024 will determine admission to 5% of seats in the participating colleges.

Based on the GUJCET 2024 results, 510 students in Class 12 in Group A scored higher than the 99th percentile, and 990 students in Group B received the highest possible marks. It is important for candidates to understand that GUJCET scores account for 40% of the selection process, with the remaining 60% being determined by the Class 12 pass rate.

Required Documents



Students must provide biographical and educational qualification details as well as upload necessary documents, including grade reports, income certificates, caste certificates, and PwD certificates, if applicable, during the registration process.

Screening Process

Candidates must first register at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in, where they must provide some basic information and then log in using the credentials they have been issued. The merit list is then made public by ACPC, allowing candidates to confirm their merit number and category. Subsequently, students must list their top courses and colleges in priority order. Before the choice-filling period expires, officials advise students to choose as many universities and courses as they can. There will be a practice round for choice filling after the first round. Students can make changes to their selections or add new ones after studying the outcomes.

Following that, ACPC makes seat assignments based on preferences and merit. Upon confirmation of their allocation, candidates can access their online admission slips by paying a nominal charge.