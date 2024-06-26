TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Dates Revised, Check Full Updated Schedule Here

The TS EAMCET 2024 counselling dates have been rescheduled by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Counselling registration will now take place online starting on July 4. Once the link to tgeapcet.nic.in is active, interested and qualified candidates can visit the official website to register.
On July 4, the first phase will start. Originally scheduled to take place from June 27 to July 5, the registration, processing fee payment, and slot booking will be active from July 4 to July 12.
The candidates can exercise their web options from July 8 to July 15, and the certificate verification will take place between July 6 and July 13. On July 15, candidates will be able to freeze their options, and on July 19 at the latest, the seats will be provisionally allocated. Between July 19 and July 23, candidates must self-report online and pay the tuition.
On July 26, the second counselling phase will start, and on July 27, the certificate verification will happen. Candidates may exercise their options from July 27 to July 28, and on July 28 there will be an option to freeze your options.
By July 31 at the latest, the seats will be provisionally assigned. Between July 31 and August 2, candidates must pay tuition and self-report via the website and in person at the relevant colleges.
August 8 is the date of the final counselling phase, and August 13 is the date of seat assignment for the same. Spot admission guidelines for private unaided engineering colleges will be completed on August 28. Centralised internal sliding by the convenor will start on August 21.
Revised Schedule:
Registration, payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification - July 4 to July 12
Certificate verification - July 6 to July 13
Exercising web options - July 8 to July 15
Freezing of options - July 15
Provisional allotment of seats - July 19
Payment of tuition fee and online reporting - July 19 to July 23
Second phase of counseling - July 26
Second phase seat allotment - July 31
Final phase of counseling - August 8
Final phase seat allotment- August 13
Centralised internal sliding - August 21
Release of spot admission guidelines - August 28