TS EAMCET 2024: Application Process, Exam Dates, and Fees Revealed

Representational Pic

The application process for the TS EAMCET 2024 has begun today. Candidates interested in applying can do so by visiting the official website. The deadline for applications is April 6, 2024.

The correction window will be open from April 8 to April 12. The hall ticket can be downloaded starting May 1, 2024. The exam dates are May 9 and 10 for Engineering, and May 11 and 12 for Agriculture and Pharmacy papers.

The Engineering exam will be from 9am to 12 noon, while Agriculture and Pharmacy papers are scheduled for 3pm to 6pm.

Steps To Apply

Go to the TS EAMCET's official website.

Select the registration link and input the required information.

After completing registration, access your account by logging in.

Complete the application form and proceed to pay the necessary fees.

Submit your application and save a downloaded copy of the confirmation page.

Retain a printed copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee

Students from the general category are required to pay a registration fee of ₹ 1,800. Students belonging to the SC, ST, and PWD categories need to pay an application fee of ₹ 1,000.