TS EAMCET 2022 results out at amcet.tsche.ac.in

Today, August 12, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad released the State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result.

At 11 a.m., Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the EAMCET 2022 results. Along with the TS EAMCET 2022 result, the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) result will be released today.

Candidates can download their EAMCET 2022 rank card from eamcet.tsche.ac.in by entering their application number, date of birth, and security pin. The merit list and cut-off marks will be made public as well.

How to Download the TS EAMCET Rank Card 2022

Go to the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the "EAMCET 2022 score card" link on the homepage.

Enter your log in information and click the Submit button.

The Telangana EAMCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and print it for future reference.

The EAMCET 2022 Engineering entrance exam was held from July 18 to 20, while the Agriculture and Medical exams were held on July 30 and 31. The passing grade is 25%.