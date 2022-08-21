TS EAMCET 2022 Counseling Registration begins at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Here's a list of required documents |

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 counselling process has begun, the candidates can apply on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The EAMCET application process will last till August 29.

To apply for TS EAMCET counselling, the candidates must register using name, address proof, academic qualifications, and other details. They need to upload the supporting documents and pay the application fee. After the completion of EAMCET 2022 registration process, the certificate verification process will take place from August 23 to August 30, 2022. The round one seat allotment result will be announced on September 6.

The second phase of TS EAMCET 2022 counselling will be held from September 28 to September 29, and third phase from October 11 to October 12, 2022. The EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for rounds two and three will be released on October 4 and October 17, respectively.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required

TS EAMCET 2022 rank card TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket Aadhar card SSC or equivalent marks memo Class 12 (Inter) or equivalent marksheet and passing certificate Class 6 to Class 12 mark sheets and certificates Transfer Certificate (TC) Income certificate issued by a competent authority after January 1 (if applicable) Caste certificate (if applicable).

TS EAMCET result was announced on August 12, the pass percentage for engineering stream was 80.41 per cent, agriculture stream- 88.34 percent. For details on TS EAMCET 2022 counselling, candidates can visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Read Also TS EAMCET 2022 results out at amcet.tsche.ac.in