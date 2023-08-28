‘Truly Motivating,’ Bengaluru Auto Driver’s Story On Attempting PUC Exam After 37 years Goes Viral

Auto Driver Pursuing PUC Exams After Dropping Out of School | Twitter

A recent post by the Bengaluru-based X (formerly Twitter) user, Nidhi Agarwal who have shared an amazing story of an auto-rickshaw driver is now going viral on the social media platform. Ms. Agarwal introduced Mr. Baskar to the world and said he recently faced his English paper as part of his Pre-University Course (PUC) exams.

Nidhi shares, "Mr Baskar is trying to pursue higher education, after dropping out of school in 1985."

Along with a picture of the auto driver, Ms Agarwal wrote, "Introducing Baskar ji, my @Olacabs auto companion today. He faced his English paper today; he is writing PUC exams this year after cleaning 10th in 1985. Father of two, with kids in 3rd and 6th grade. His enduring smile was truly motivating!"

"Introducing Baskar ji, my @Olacabs auto companion today.

He faced his English paper today, he is writing PUC exams this year after cleaning 10th in 1985.

Father of two, with kids in 3rd and 6th grade. His enduring smile was truly motivating! @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/5R21YtdomZ — Nidhi Agarwal (@Ngarwalnidhi) August 26, 2023

Read Also Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Out at karresults.nic.in, Direct Link

The post is doing rounds all over the twitter and has an engagement of more than 1500. Below the post, @peakbengaluru comments an emoji of love and smiley.

This year a total of 7,27,923 students registered for the PUC II exam of which 7,02,067 students appeared and 5,24,209 students passed. The Karnataka second PUC exams were held from March 9 till March 29, and the practical exams were held from January 25 to February 10. Over 7.27 lakh students registered in 2023.