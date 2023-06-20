Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Out at karresults.nic.in, Direct Link

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 | (Representative)

Karnataka Pre University Education Department has declared the results of 2nd PUC or Class 12 Supplementary examination today, June 20. Students who appeared in the Class 12 Supplementary examination can now check their marks at karresults.nic.in. or visit pue.karnataka.gov.in.

Login credentials required to check Karnataka PUC 2 supplementary marks

Registration number.

Subject combination.

Direct link to check Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary result 2023

Results of Regular PUC exam was declared on April 21. This year, a total of 7,02,067 candidates appeared in the exam and of them 5,24,209 qualified. The Supplementary exam was another chance to pass Class 12.

Steps to check Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary exam results:

Go to karresults.nic.in.

Now, open the ‘II PUC Supplementary Exam Result’ link.

Login with your registration number and check result.