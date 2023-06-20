 Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Out at karresults.nic.in, Direct Link
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Out at karresults.nic.in, Direct Link

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Out at karresults.nic.in, Direct Link

Students who appeared for the exam can now check their marks at karresults.nic.in. or visit pue.karnataka.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 | (Representative)

Karnataka Pre University Education Department has declared the results of 2nd PUC or Class 12 Supplementary examination today, June 20. Students who appeared in the Class 12 Supplementary examination can now check their marks at karresults.nic.in. or visit pue.karnataka.gov.in.

Login credentials required to check Karnataka PUC 2 supplementary marks

  • Registration number.

  • Subject combination.

Direct link to check Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary result 2023

Read Also
Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023: supplementary exam timetable out, check here
article-image

Results of Regular PUC exam was declared on April 21. This year, a total of 7,02,067 candidates appeared in the exam and of them 5,24,209 qualified. The Supplementary exam was another chance to pass Class 12.

Steps to check Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary exam results:

  • Go to karresults.nic.in. 

  • Now, open the ‘II PUC Supplementary Exam Result’ link.

  • Login with your registration number and check result.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Canada: Cops Find Dead Body Near River; Suspected To Be Of Missing Indian Student

Canada: Cops Find Dead Body Near River; Suspected To Be Of Missing Indian Student

UN Secretary-General Launches High-Level Education Panel; Includes Experts From All Sectors

UN Secretary-General Launches High-Level Education Panel; Includes Experts From All Sectors

Indian Army Recruitment: Application Process For 2023 Starts Today At joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment: Application Process For 2023 Starts Today At joinindianarmy.nic.in.

RRB NTPC Levels 6, 5, 3, 2 Results OUT at indianrailways.gov.in, Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC Levels 6, 5, 3, 2 Results OUT at indianrailways.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Himachal Pradesh: A Chunk Of Teachers Protest Over Job Permanent Policy

Himachal Pradesh: A Chunk Of Teachers Protest Over Job Permanent Policy