Tripura TJEE 2024 Registration Closes Today At tbjee.nic.in

Pixabay

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination's extended registration period for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2024 is coming to a close today, February 22. There is still time for interested students to apply for the exam, which provides access to a variety of courses offered across the board, including engineering, veterinary medicine, fisheries, agriculture, and paramedical studies.

Key Details:

Extended Deadline:

The application window, which was previously scheduled to close on February 16, has been extended to accommodate more applicants.

Exam Date:

TJEE 2024 is tentatively scheduled to be held on April 24.

Exam Structure:

The examination will be conducted in three shifts:

Physics and Chemistry: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm

Biology: 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm

Mathematics: 2:45 pm to 3:30 pm

How to Apply for TJEE 2024:

Visit the official website of the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination: tbjee.nic.in.

Locate and open the TJEE 2024 application link.

Register on the portal to obtain your login credentials.

Log in using the details and complete the application form with complete information.

Upload the necessary documents and proceed to make the payment of the examination fee through the available modes.

After completing the above steps, submit your application form.

Save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Don't miss this opportunity to take a step towards your desired career path. Apply for TJEE 2024 before the registration closes today. For further details and updates, visit tbjee.nic.in.