TJEE 2022: Tripura JEE Registration closes Today; Here's How To Apply

The Tripura Board of Joint Entry Examination (TBJEE) will close its Engineering Entry Exam – TJEE 2022 today, March 7. Applicants who would like to apply for the Tripura JEE 2022 exam can register on the official website -- tbjee.nic.in.

Applicants must pay a mandatory application or examination fee while applying for TBJEE 2022. For male candidates, the registration fee is Rs 550, and for male candidates SC/ST, the registration fee is Rs 450.

Female and BPL (male and female) candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 350. The payment can be made through a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

How To Apply

Visit the official website – tbjee.nic.in. Click on 'Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2022' Enter your login credentials Start filling the application form and upload the necessary documents Pay the exam fee for the TJEE application form After submitting the form, take a print of it for future references

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 05:13 PM IST