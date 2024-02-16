Tripura JEE 2024 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply by February 22, 2024

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has extended the registration deadline for Tripura JEE 2024. Applicants have until February 22 to submit their online applications through the official TBJEE website at tbjee.nic.in.
Important Date:
Application Deadline: February 22, 2024
Application Correction: February 26 to 29, 2024
Admit Card Release: April 2nd week
Exam Date: April 24, 2024
Model Answer Key: April 29, 2024
Last Date for Feedback: May 6, 2024
Tentative Result Date: May 4th week
Counselling Process: June-July 2024
Sessions: The exam will be conducted in three sessions, covering Physics and Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics papers.
Timing:
First session: 11 am to 12.30 pm
Second session: 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm
Third session: 2.45 pm to 3.30 pm
Application Fee:
General male candidates: Rs 550
SC/ST male candidates: Rs 450
All female and BPL (male) candidates: Rs 350
How to Register for Tripura JEE 2024:
Visit tbjee.nic.in, the official TBJEE website.
Select the Tripura JEE 2024 registration link from the home page.
Register on the new page that opens.
Sign in to your account.
Complete the application form and pay the required fee.
Click the submit button to download the Tripura JEE 2024 application form.
The Tripura JEE 2024 is crucial for admission to professional degree programs in various fields. Applicants are advised to adhere to the revised deadlines and follow the registration process diligently.