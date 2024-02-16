Tripura JEE 2024 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply by February 22, 2024

Representative image

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has extended the registration deadline for Tripura JEE 2024. Applicants have until February 22 to submit their online applications through the official TBJEE website at tbjee.nic.in.

Important Date:

Application Deadline: February 22, 2024

Application Correction: February 26 to 29, 2024

Admit Card Release: April 2nd week

Exam Date: April 24, 2024

Model Answer Key: April 29, 2024

Last Date for Feedback: May 6, 2024

Tentative Result Date: May 4th week

Counselling Process: June-July 2024

Sessions: The exam will be conducted in three sessions, covering Physics and Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics papers.

Timing:

First session: 11 am to 12.30 pm

Second session: 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm

Third session: 2.45 pm to 3.30 pm

Read Also UPSC Announces Civil Services Exam 2024: New Photo Upload Guidelines Introduced

Application Fee:

General male candidates: Rs 550

SC/ST male candidates: Rs 450

All female and BPL (male) candidates: Rs 350

How to Register for Tripura JEE 2024:

Visit tbjee.nic.in, the official TBJEE website.

Select the Tripura JEE 2024 registration link from the home page.

Register on the new page that opens.

Sign in to your account.

Complete the application form and pay the required fee.

Click the submit button to download the Tripura JEE 2024 application form.

The Tripura JEE 2024 is crucial for admission to professional degree programs in various fields. Applicants are advised to adhere to the revised deadlines and follow the registration process diligently.