Tripura Institute Of Technology To Ink MoU With Taiwan University

After the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed, students from TIT will have the opportunity to enroll in a variety of short-term courses provided by Providence University of Taiwan.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT), a government-run engineering college in West Tripura district, will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Taiwan-based Providence University on various academic exchange programmes, an official said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who holds the Education portfolio, has already cleared a proposal for signing the MoU with Providence University of Taiwan, he said.

Once the MoU is inked, the students of TIT could study various short-term courses offered by Providence University of Taiwan, he said, adding the faculty members will also participate in various programmes at the foreign university.

''The students and faculty members of the TIT will be able to undertake joint research, publications, and academic seminars at Taiwan University'', he said.

The proposed initiative will also provide ample scope for TIT to enhance its ranking via the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIFR), he said, adding that training for drone technology has already been set up in TIT.

''Steps have also been taken to impart training on artificial intelligence'', he said.

Established in 1958, the TIT offers seven undergraduate and three postgraduate engineering courses, including computer science.

article-image
