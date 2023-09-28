 Tripura: National School Of Drama Campus To Be Set Up In State
Tripura: National School Of Drama Campus To Be Set Up In State

The Tripura government has allocated a plot of 2.36 acre to the National School of Drama (NSD) to set up a campus in the state, officials said on Thursday.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 06:17 PM IST
National School of Drama campus in Delhi. | nsd.gov.in

The campus will be set up at Ranirbazar in West Tripura district, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed regarding it, they said.

"Following NSD's request, the state government has provided a plot of 2.36 acre. A MoU was signed between the two sides on Tuesday," Subir Roy, NSD Agartala centre's programme coordinator, told PTI.

At present, the Agartala centre is offering a one-year course in 'Theatre in Education', which will be extended to two years, he added.

