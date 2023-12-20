 Tripura CM Invites Viable Public-Private Partnership Offers For Establishing Medical Colleges
Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha is open to viable PPP initiatives for new medical colleges in the state, following discussions with NITI Aayog. Highlighting the need for modern healthcare facilities, Saha indicated interest in proposals that align with the government's criteria for suitability and viability.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
In a landmark development, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has expressed the state government's openness to welcoming viable public–private partnership (PPP) initiatives for the establishment of new medical colleges in the northeastern region. This announcement follows a pivotal meeting between Chief Minister Saha and a delegation from NITI Aayog, headed by senior member Dr V K Saraswat, held at the chief minister's residence on Tuesday evening.

Current medical infrastructure and PPP proposals

Tripura is currently home to two medical colleges—Agartala Government Medical College and the society-run Tripura Medical College. Alongside these, a government-run dental college commenced operations in the current academic session. After the meeting, Chief Minister Saha addressed reporters, stating, "They proposed setting up a medical college under the PPP model. I told them that we are receiving such proposals but the government wants a suitable and viable offer."

Addressing healthcare needs and economic benefits

Emphasizing the healthcare needs of the region, Saha highlighted that many Bangladeshis travel to Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in search of 'branded' hospitals for modern treatment. He stressed that a modern medical college under the PPP model could retain patients within the state, offering cost-effective treatment. "If any offer with a viable PPP model comes, the government will surely welcome it," affirmed Chief Minister Saha.

During the meeting, Saha also discussed trade barriers, including a ban on exporting rubber-based products to Bangladesh and high duties on tea exports to Dhaka. Despite these challenges, the NITI Aayog delegation acknowledged the state's commendable performance in various growth parameters and proposed measures to strengthen Tripura's economy. The government expressed commitment to addressing these proposals for the overall benefit of the state.

(With an inputs from PTI)

