Tripura Class 12 Board Exams Begin Today; Class 10 Exams To Start Tomorrow | File photo

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is set to start the higher secondary or class 12 board exams today, March 1st, which will go on till March 30th.

The English paper will be the first exam for Class 12 students. The class 10 board exam is also set to begin tomorrow, March 2, with the English paper.

This year, the Class 10 exams will take place at 69 centers with 144 venues, while the Class 12 exams will be held at 60 centers with 98 venues.

Papers

The Language paper for class 12, which includes Bangla, Hindi, Kokborok, and Mizo, will be held on March 4. Chemistry and Political Science exams will take place on March 6, followed by Business Studies, Education, and Physics on March 9.

Accountancy, Biology, and History exams are scheduled for March 11, while Mathematics and Philosophy will be held on March 13. Economics will take place on March 15, Psychology on March 18, and Geography on March 20. Sanskrit, Arabic, and Statistics exams are set for March 22, with Sociology following on March 26. Computer Science and Music exams will be held on March 28, and vocational subjects will be scheduled for March 30.

The Language paper for 10th-grade students will be held on March 7th. The subjects of History and Political Science, as well as Economics and Geography, will be conducted on March 12th. The exams for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology are scheduled for March 16th. Mathematics Basics and Standard exams will take place on March 21st, followed by optional subjects on March 23rd.