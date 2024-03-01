Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exams Start Today; Check Details Here

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exams: First Exam Today; Check Details Here | PTI File Photo (Representative Photo)

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is set to begin the Class 12 theory exams on March 1. The exams for Class 12 students in Tamil Nadu will start with the language exam on the first day and continue until March 22.

On March 1, the Language paper Part I will take place, and it will be followed by the English paper on March 5, 2024.

The TN board had previously provided the TN HSC Class 12 exam hall tickets to the students, granting them access to the exam hall. Candidates who do not possess the hall ticket will not be allowed entry. Students are recommended to arrive at the exam center prior to the reporting time.

Exam timing

The Class 12 exams conducted by the Tamil Nadu Board commence at 10:00 AM, providing a 10-minute period for students to review the question paper. Between 10:10 AM and 10:15 AM, candidates are given five minutes to verify and fill in their personal information on their answer sheets. The actual exam begins at 10:15 AM and ends at 1:15 PM, allowing students a total of three hours, or 180 minutes, to finish their examinations.

The exams for Chemistry, Accountancy, and Geography are scheduled for March 11, 2024, while Physics, Economics, and Computer Technology will be held on March 15. Mathematics will be conducted on March 19.

The final part of the examination, including Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Engineering, and Office Management and Secretaryship, will take place on March 22, 2024.