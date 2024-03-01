Math And Biology Question Paper Leak In UP Class 12 Board Exam On WhatsApp | Representational Image

Accusations have surfaced during the Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam when it was claimed that the mathematics and biology question papers were shared on a WhatsApp group just one hour after the exams started.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), it is alleged that the son of the principal shared the question papers on the WhatsApp group named All Principals Agra. The complaint was filed in Fatehpur Sikri and implicated the principal of Atar Singh Inter College in Rajhauli, as well as his son who works as a computer operator at the school, and other individuals, PTI said.

The authorities responded promptly by lodging a police complaint based on the insistence of Dinesh Kumar, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) in Agra, according to a report by PTI.

Joint Director of Secondary Education Department and Exam Observer, Dr. Mukesh Agrawal, told PTI, "We have formed a committee after the incident, and accordingly directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps in this regard. Legal action will be taken against those who have done this act."

The sharing of information without permission supposedly took place during the second part of the exam, PTI added citing officials.

