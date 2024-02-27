Odisha State Board Refutes Claims of Class 10 Maths Question Paper Leak

Representational Image

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education has rejected accusations of a leak regarding the ongoing Class 10 Mathematics question paper. Board President Srikant Tarai, in a press conference, affirmed the integrity of the examination process, dismissing any suggestion of a breach.

Assurance amidst controversy

Tarai emphasised the importance of maintaining confidence in the examination system, urging students to approach the exams "without any confusion." This statement comes amidst reports circulating on social media claiming the dissemination of purported images of the Mathematics question paper.

Prior allegations dismissed

This follows a similar incident involving allegations of an English question paper leak, which the board promptly dismissed. With over 5.5 lakh students participating across 3,047 centers statewide, the board remains committed to ensuring a fair and transparent examination process.

As the examinations, which commenced on February 20, progress towards their conclusion on March 4, the Odisha Board continues its vigilance to maintain the integrity of the examination system. The swift response from the board aims to reassure students and stakeholders, underscoring their dedication to upholding standards of fairness and equity.

(Inputs from PTI)