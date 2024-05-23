Tripura Board Class 10, Class 12 Results To Be Declared Tomorrow at tbse.tripura.gov.in |

As per reports, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the TBSE Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results 2024 tomorrow.

Both results will be made accessible around 12:30 pm.

Where can students access their results?

Upon release, students can view and download their results from the following websites:

tbse.tripura.gov.in.

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

The Tripura Board provides the result in the form of a provisional mark sheet, which can be downloaded from the result link on the official board’s website.

Steps to download results:

Step 1: Go to the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “TBSE Madhyamik Result 2024” or the “TBSE Higher Secondary Result 2024” link, when activated.

Step 3: When a new page opens, enter your exam roll number and roll code and submit other required details.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Verify and download the result for future reference.

When were the exams held?

The TBSE Class 10 board exam was held from March 2 to March 23, 2024. The TBSE Class 12 board exam was held from March 1 to March 30, 2024.

Both board exams were held at different times, with some from 12 pm to 3:15 pm and others from 12 pm to 1:15 pm at about 144 locations across the state.

According to data obtained from the Agartala Board, around 38,559 students appeared in the TBSE Class 10 exam this year, and approximately 27,627 students appeared for the TBSE Class 12 exam.

The marks obtained by students in various subjects will be reflected on their Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets. The scorecard that students will receive initially will be provisional, and they must collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools. The scorecard will contain details such as the student’s name, date of birth, roll number, and marks obtained in various subjects.